Worldwide Electric Bus Industry to 2027 - Proactive Government Initiatives Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type, Length, Range, Battery Capacity, and by Power Output: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric buses are driven by an electric motor that is powered with the help of on-board batteries. As these buses run completely on battery itself, they require re-charging once drained, unlike refueling in case of ICE buses. E-buses are extremely efficient over ICE buses in terms of power delivery, torque, maintenance as well as are pollution free. Therefore, electric buses are considered as the future of the public transport systems.



By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the global E-bus market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



The global e-bus market is segmented based on propulsion type, length, range, battery capacity, power output, and region. By propulsion type, the market is segmented into BEV, FCEV, and PHEV. Further, based on length, the market is segmented into less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, and above 14 M. Based on range, the market is bifurcated into less than 200, and more than 200. Moreover, the market is segmented based on battery capacity into up to 400 kWh, and above 400 kWh. By power output, the market is split into up to 250kW and above 250 kW. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.



Key players operating in the global e-bus market are AB Volvo, Ankai Bus, BYD Company Ltd., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S. A., Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc., Proterra, VDL GROEP BV, Yutong Group, and Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits



This study presents the analytical depiction of the e-bus market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance, and Low-Emission Buses

3.5.1.2. Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Toward Vehicle Emission

3.5.1.3. Reduction in Battery Prices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Manufacturing Cost

3.5.2.2. Low Fuel Economy & Serviceability

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.5.3.2. Proactive Government Initiatives



Chapter 4: Global E-Bus Market, by Propulsion Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Global E-Bus Market, by Length

5.1. Overview

5.2. Less Than 9 Meters

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3.9-14 Meters

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Above 14 Meters

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Global E-Bus Market, by Range

6.1. Overview

6.2. Less Than 200 Miles

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. More Than 200 Miles

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Global E-Bus Market, by Battery Capacity

7.1. Overview

7.2. Up to 400 Kwh

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Above 400 Kwh

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Global E-Bus Market, by Power Output

8.1. Overview

8.2. Up to 250Kw

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.3. Above 250 Kw

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 9: E-Bus Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Ab Volvo

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Operating Business Segments

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Business Performance

10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Ankai Bus

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Operating Business Segments

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Business Performance

10.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Byd Company Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Operating Business Segments

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Business Performance

10.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Caf, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S. A.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Operating Business Segments

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Business Performance

10.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Daimler AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Operating Business Segments

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Business Performance

10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Nfi Group Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Operating Business Segments

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Business Performance

10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Proterra

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Vdl Groep Bv

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Operating Business Segments

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Business Performance

10.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Yutong Group

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Business Performance

10.10. Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Operating Business Segments

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Business Performance

10.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1aw3g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-bus-industry-to-2027---proactive-government-initiatives-present-opportunities-301199604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets