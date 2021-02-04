Worldwide Ferritin Testing Industry to 2027 - Government Initiatives to Reduce Anemia Burden Worldwide Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferritin Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication (Anemia, Hemochromatosis, Pregnancy, and Lead Poisoning) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Specialty Clinics) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global ferritin testing market was valued at US$ 372.05 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 556.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Based on indication, the ferritin testing market is segmented into anemia, hemochromatosis, pregnancy, and lead poisoning. The anemia segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth is ascribed to the rising malnutrition in developing countries, aging population, changing dietary habits, and lack of awareness regarding iron deficiency.



In North America, the US is profoundly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The country has marked the highest number of positive cases. Across the nation, various healthcare research centers are working on COVID-19 therapeutics. Additionally, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, lockdowns and supply chain disruptions negatively impacted the demand for ferritin testing.



The growth of the ferritin testing market is attributed to the growing burden of iron deficiency disorders, and increasing prevalence of iron deficiency in aging population. However, the availability of advanced technologies hinders the growth of this market. Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Cortez Diagnostics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Doctorcall, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Biopanda Reagents Ltd, Monobind Inc., Orgentec Diagnostika, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Sekisui Diagnostic are among the leading companies operating in the global ferritin testing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Ferritin Testing Market - By Indication

1.3.2 Ferritin Testing Market - By End User

1.3.3 Ferritin Testing Market - By Geography



2. Ferritin Testing Market - Key Takeaways

2.1 Coverage

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research



3. Ferritin Testing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 PEST Analysis

3.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

3.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

3.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

3.2.5 SCAM - PEST Analysis

3.3 Expert Opinion

3.4 Ferritin Testing Analysis

3.4.1 Number of Ferritin Test (2019)

3.4.2 Pricing Analysis of Ferritin Test

3.5 Premium Insights on Ferritin Testing

3.5.1 Serum Ferritin Test:

3.5.2 Alternative Tests

3.5.3 Serum Iron Test



4. Ferritin Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Burden of Iron Deficiency Disorders

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Iron Deficiency in Aging Population

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Reduce Anemia Burden Worldwide

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Utilization of Point-of-Care (POC) Testing for Better Outcome

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Ferritin Testing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Ferritin Testing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

5.2 Global Ferritin Testing Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



6. Ferritin Testing Market Analysis - By Indication

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ferritin Testing Market Share, By Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)

6.3 Anemia

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Anemia: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.4 Hemochromatosis

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Hemochromatosis: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.5 Pregnancy

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Pregnancy: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.6 Lead Poisoning

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Lead Poisoning: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Ferritin Testing Market Analysis - By End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Ferritin Testing Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Hospitals

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hospitals: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Specialty Clinics

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Specialty Clinics: Ferritin Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Ferritin Testing Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America: Ferritin Testing Market

8.2 Europe: Ferritin Testing Market

8.3 Asia Pacific: Ferritin Testing Market

8.4 Middle East & Africa: Ferritin Testing Market

8.5 South and Central America: Ferritin Testing Market



9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ferritin Testing Market

9.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Ferritin Testing Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 bioMerieux SA

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Doctorcall

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Biopanda Reagents Ltd

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Monobind Inc.

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 ORGENTEC Diagnostika

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 Sekisui Diagnostics

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



