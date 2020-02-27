Worldwide Filters (Fluid, ICE) Market Study, 2027 - A $110+ Billion Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Fluid Filters, ICE Filters), by Application (Motor Vehicles, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Utilities), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global filters market size is expected to reach USD 110.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%. Rapid technological advancements coupled with growing demand for filtration for industrial, commercial, and household purposes is anticipated to drive the market.



Presence of stringent regulatory framework, which stipulates lowering of the exhaust emissions, is anticipated to boost the product demand in the automotive industry. In addition, increasing investments towards the installation of high-quality filters in the cars for cabin air filtration by the automobile manufacturers is anticipated to benefit market growth over the forecast period.



Growing population, depletion of water resources, and contamination of ground and surface water has resulted in an increased adoption of water treatment processes to improve the water quality. In addition, rapid industrialization in developing economies such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to further result in shortage of potable water, which is likely to promote the demand for water filtration systems.



Major market players such as Affinia Group Intermediate focus on integrated third party production/distribution and supply directly to end-use companies. In addition, companies have taken strong measures to develop their product portfolio and increase their production capacity with an aim to gain a better foothold in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The ICE filters segment accounted for USD 32.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of growing production of automobiles and rising spending power among people across the globe

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Filters Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Filters Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Vendor Landscape

3.4. Raw Material Trends

3.5. Regulatory Scenario

3.6. Technological Landscape

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Growing Automotive Demand

3.7.1.2. Growing Demand for Water Treatment Processes

3.7.1.3. Growth of Global Air Filtration Industry

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Exposure to Nanoparticles

3.8. Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.9. Global Filters Market - Company Market Share Analysis

3.10. Filters Market - Porter's Analysis

3.10.1 Supplier Power

3.10.2 Buyer Power

3.10.3 Substitution Threat

3.10.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.10.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Filters Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.11.1 Political Landscape

3.11.2 Environmental Landscape

3.11.3 Social Landscape

3.11.4 Technology Landscape

3.11.5 Economic Landscape

3.11.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Filter Market: Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1. Filters Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Fluid Filters

4.3. ICE Filters

4.4. Air Filters



Chapter 5. Filters Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

5.1. Filters Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Motor Vehicles

5.3. Consumer Goods

5.4. Utilities

5.5. Industrial & Manufacturing

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Filters Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Filters Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. China

6.6. India

6.7. Japan

6.8. Australia

6.9. Malaysia

6.10. Thailand

6.11. Central & South America

6.12. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Affinia Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

7.2. Brita International

7.3. Clarcor, Inc.

7.4. Cummins, Inc.

7.5. Donaldson Company, Inc.

7.6. Mann+Hummel

7.7. Pall Corporation

7.8. Parker Hannifin Corporation

7.9. Denso Corporation

7.10. MAHLE GmbH



