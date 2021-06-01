Worldwide Flow Cytometry Industry to 2026 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market Based on Technology, Product and Service, Application, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Cytometry Market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.7% CAGR by 2026. Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology that calculates and analyzes various physical features of cells or particles present in a fluid when passed through a laser beam. Flow cytometry has several benefits over conventional analytical techniques such as ELISA, including its capability to provide accurate results within less time at about similar prices.

The key factors propelling the flow cytometry market include the emergence and commercial application of advanced technologies in flow cytometry and the increase in the adoption of flow cytometry in stem cell research and clinical research. Apart from that, the inadequate purchasing power of end-users in emerging countries and high product costs are the factors to impede the growth of the flow cytometry market.



Flow Cytometry Market based on Technology

Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry Market based on Product and Service

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Accessories

Flow Cytometry Market based on Application

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Industrial Applications

Flow Cytometry Market based on End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Commercial organizations

Flow Cytometry Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The cell-based flow cytometry technology leads the overall market to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for early diagnosis and increasing consciousness regarding the advantages of cell-based flow cytometry are the factors contributing to its dominance. Moreover, technology has enormous applications in many research domains. The cell-based flow cytometry technology is mainly used in drug discovery for the physiological significance of the results.



In the market for products & services, the reagents & consumables segment has the most significant market share. This is due to the high penetration along with the benefits such as precise outcomes and user-friendly. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies and their detection capability also boost the demand for the products and services.



As per the application segmentation, the research segment has held a significant share in the market. This segment's major share is attributed to the rising number of research and development activities concerning cancer and other diseases. This technology is mostly used in pharmaceutical research and also has application in various researches.



The commercial organization segment has acquired the maximum share in the market due to the vast application of this technology in various verticals. The emergence of several probes and reagents for particular applications in diagnostics and drug discovery is predicted to generate numerous growth opportunities for the segment by serving the users in research and small peripheral laboratories.



North America has occupied the highest share in the flow cytometry market. This is due to the early adoption of advanced technology, high investments in research and developments, and widespread flow cytometry application in diagnostic activities.



High precision of measurement performance by using flow cytometers and the related valuable outcomes accelerates the global demand for flow cytometers among clinicians, drug developers, and food safety technicians. Moreover, higher sensitivity, easy-to-use analysis, and quick outcomes associated with flow cytometry will also likely drive the flow cytometers' global market growth soon.



Some of the major players of the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Luminex Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology and Inc. and BioMerieux S.A.



Hence, flow cytometry is deemed to be a perfect tool for research and potential clinical use. With such exclusive usage of flow cytometry for efficient diagnosis and early discovery of diseases, stem cell research is propelling the flow cytometry market's growth.

This study defines, elucidates, and analyzes the overall flow cytometry market competition and the key market competitors' SWOT analysis.

This study also describes and predicts the market by covering all the segmentations, including geographical analysis.

This study will help analyze the worldwide market trends, opportunities for the market players, the challenges faced by the market players, and the market's geographical penetration across the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cell-based Flow Cytometry

5.3. Bead-based Flow Cytometry



6. PRODUCT & SERVICE: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Reagents & Consumables

6.3. Instruments

6.4. Services

6.5. Software

6.6. Accessories



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Research Applications

7.3. Clinical Applications

7.4. Industrial Applications



8. END-USER: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.5. Commercial organizations



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.2.2. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product END-USERs

11.1.4. Developments

11.1.5. Business Strategy

11.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financial Overview

11.2.3. Product END-USERs

11.2.4. Developments

11.2.5. Business Strategy

11.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financial Overview

11.3.3. Product END-USERs

11.3.4. Developments

11.3.5. Business Strategy

11.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financial Overview

11.4.3. Product END-USERs

11.4.4. Developments

11.4.5. Business Strategy

11.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financial Overview

11.5.3. Product END-USERs

11.5.4. Developments

11.5.5. Business Strategy

11.6. Sysmex Partec GmbH

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financial Overview

11.6.3. Product END-USERs

11.6.4. Developments

11.6.5. Business Strategy

11.7. Luminex Corporation

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financial Overview

11.7.3. Product END-USERs

11.7.4. Developments

11.7.5. Business Strategy

11.8. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financial Overview

11.8.3. Product END-USERs

11.8.4. Developments

11.8.5. Business Strategy

11.9. Merck KGaA

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financial Overview

11.9.3. Product END-USERs

11.9.4. Developments

11.9.5. Business Strategy

11.10. Sony Biotechnology and Inc.

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financial Overview

11.10.3. Product END-USERs

11.10.4. Developments

11.10.5. Business Strategy



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. BioMerieux S.A.

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Products & Services

12.1.3. Business Strategy



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure



