Worldwide Flow Meter Industry to 2026 - Players Include ABB, Emerson Electric and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow meter market reached a value of US$ 7.6 Billion in 2020. A flow meter is defined as an instrument used for measuring the linear, nonlinear, mass and volumetric flow rate of a gas or liquid. The applications of this device are varied, owing to which it is designed according to the specific engineering requirements of end users. Presently, flow meters are majorly categorized as mass, velocity and positive displacement meters. Mass meters include Coriolis and thermal mass flow meters. Velocity flow meters consist of ultrasonic, paddle wheel, target, orifice plate, turbine, vortex, variable area, and venturi tube flow meters. Whereas, positive displacement meters mainly include oscillating piston, gear flow, piston, reciprocating piston, and oval-gear meters. The demand for improved flow meters has been escalating across the globe on account of rapid urbanization and the rising need for better water and wastewater management systems.



Over the last few years, the flow meter industry has been witnessing significant growth, primarily on account of innovative product developments and expansion in application areas. Market players have substantially increased their spending on research and development (R&D) focused on the modernization of flow measurement instruments and sensor devices. Owing to this, there have been several technical improvements in the functioning of flow meters.

Some of these advancements include online diagnosis and troubleshooting, remote calibration and configuration, wireless communication, improved installation management and application effects, multiple measurement formats, and embedded digital signals. These developments have made flow meters highly versatile, functional and reliable, owing to which they find applications across various end use sectors including the medical, automotive, HVAC, and process industries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global flow meter market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flow meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global flow meter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flow meter market?

Which are the popular product types in the global flow meter market?

What are the major application segments in the global flow meter market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flow meter market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flow meter market?

What are the import and export trends of the global flow meter market?

What is the structure of the global flow meter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flow meter market?

How are flow meters manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flow Meter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Analog Flow Meter

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart Flow Meter

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Flow Meter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 ABB Group

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Siemens AG

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Schneider Electric SE

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Saison Information System Co., Ltd.

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials

11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ciqno

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-flow-meter-industry-to-2026---players-include-abb-emerson-electric-and-siemens-among-others-301294204.html

SOURCE Research and Markets