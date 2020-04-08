Worldwide Gastrointestinal Partnering Deals Collection 2014-2024: Comprehensive Access to 390+ Gastrointestinal Deal Records

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Gastrointestinal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Gastrointestinal deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Gastrointestinal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 390 Gastrointestinal deal records

The leading Gastrointestinal deals by value since 2014

Most active Gastrointestinal dealmakers since 2014

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gastrointestinal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gastrointestinal deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Gastrointestinal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Gastrointestinal dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

provides an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

provides an overview of the trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Gastrointestinal deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Gastrointestinal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

provides a review of the leading Gastrointestinal deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Gastrointestinal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract. Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Gastrointestinal deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

provides comprehensive access to Gastrointestinal deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Gastrointestinal partnering deals by specific Gastrointestinal target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Gastrointestinal therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gastrointestinal partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gastrointestinal partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Appendicitis, Celiac disease, Esophageal reflux, Esophagitis, Gastritis, Gastroenteritis, Hemorrhoids (haemorrhoids), Hernia, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Irritable bowel syndrome, Malabsorption, Malnutrition, Pancreatitis, Peptic ulce, Gastric ulcer, Duodenal ulcer, Abdominal pain, Ascites, Bowel movement, Constipation, Diarrhea, Jaundice, Vomitting, plus other gastrointestinal indications.



Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



4D Pharma

23andMe

AB-Biotics

AB Analitica

Abbvie

Ab E Discovery

Adacyte Therapeutics

ADL Bionatur Solutions

Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait

Aerpio Therapeutics

Aevi Genomic Medicine

AIDS Clinical Trials Group

Akebia Therapeutics

Akeso Biopharma

Akkadeas Pharma

Alab

Albireo

Alfasigma

Alimentary Health

Allen Institute for Brain Science

Allergan

Alma Bio Therapeutics

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altos Group

Alvine Pharmaceuticals

Alvit LCS Pharma

Alvotech

Amarex Clinical Research

Ambu

Americas Hernia Society Quality Collaborative

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amunix

Anatara Lifesciences

Angelini Pharma

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anokion

Antibe Therapeutics

Apharm

Applied Molecular Transport

Arc Medical Design

Ardelyx

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Asana Medical

Ascension Health Ventures

AscentX Medical

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Assembly Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atlantic Healthcare

Atnahs Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma

Australasian Gastro Intestinal Research Foundation

Aziyo Biologics

Back-A-Line

Bausch Health Companies

Baxalta

Bayer Healthcare

Bazelet

B Braun

BC Children's Hospital

BDD Pharma

Beacon Discovery

Bestbion

Best Choice

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

BioDelivery Sciences

BioFire Diagnostics

Biofortis

Biogen

BIOgenetiX

Biohit

Biomecite Diagnostics

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomedica Medizinprodukte

Biomerica

BiomX

Bioportugal Quimica Farmaceutica

BioRap Technologies

Biostage

BioStorage Technologies

BioSurfaces

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Bpifrance

Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Buchang Pharmaceutical

Calypso Biotech

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Cambridge Clinical Laboratories

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

CannaKids

CapsoVision

Capsulomics

Carbiotix

Case Western Reserve University

Casper Pharma

CB2 Therapeutics

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celgene

Celimmune

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celltrion

Celsius Therapeutics

Celtis Pharm

Centre Hospitalier Rgional Universitaire (CHRU) de Lille

Cerevance

Certara

Charles River Laboratories

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Chinese University of Hong Kong

CHU Sainte-Justine

Cilag AG

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

CIRCA Scientific

CJ Corp

Cleveland Clinic

Clinigen

Codexis

Coherus Biosciences

Commonwealth Laboratories

Complix

Concordia Healthcare

Concordia Pharmaceuticals

Connecticut Children's Medical Center

ConvaTec

Cook Biotech

Cook Medical

Cornell University

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

COUR Pharmaceutical

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

CRS Bio

Curant Health

CURE Pharmaceutical

Cyclerion Therapeutics

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo

DBV Technologies

Delphi Genetics

Diagnoplex

Diagnovus

Diversigen

Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dr. Falk Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

and many, many more!



