Worldwide General Crop Farming Industry to 2027 - by Application, Farming Process, Type and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Crop Farming - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global General Crop Farming Market accounted for $309.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $436.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The requirement for the sustainable agricultural practices and apprehension of the general public over conservational protection are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is hampering the growth of the market.

The general crop farming entails of the deals that entities organizations and sole traders that harvest general crops earn from sales of crops. General crop farming includes establishments involved in growing crops, such as tobacco, cotton, sugarcane, hay, sugar beets, peanuts, agave, herbs and spices and producing hay and grass seeds.

Based on the farming process, the organic general crop farming segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic food as consumer preference for organic food is growing due to its health benefits and advantages such as nutritional, poison-free, and tasty food. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology.

Some of the key players profiled in the General Crop Farming Market include Indigo Agriculture, Monsanto, Dole Food Company, Chiquita, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Del Monte Pacific, and Total Produce PLC.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food And Beverages

5.3 Fodder



6 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Farming Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Farming

6.3 Organic General Crop Farming



7 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tree Nut Farming

7.3 Vegetable Farming

7.4 Tobacco Farming

7.5 Sugarcane Farming

7.6 Sugarbeet Farming

7.7 Peanut Farming & Oilseed Farming

7.8 Nursery

7.9 Melon Farming

7.10 Greenhouse

7.11 Grain Farming

7.12 Fruit Farming

7.13 Floriculture Production Group

7.14 Cotton Farming



8 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Indigo Agriculture

10.2 Monsanto

10.3 Dole Food Company

10.4 Chiquita

10.5 Fresh Del Monte Produce

10.6 Del Monte Pacific

10.7 Total Produce PLC



