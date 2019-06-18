Worldwide Gout Market Spotlight Report 2019 - Astrazeneca Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials for Gout

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Gout" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Gout market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were 34.5 million prevalent cases of gout in people aged 15 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 38.5 million prevalent cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the gout space focus on a wide variety of targets. These are commonly administered via the oral route, with the remainder being available in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for gout are in Phase II. Early- and mid-stage drugs in development for gout focus on targets such as uric acid, the interleukin-1 receptor, URAT1, xanthine oxidase, the immune system, and reactive oxygen species/free radicals. The largest proportion of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, intravenous, or subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the gout space comprise topline Phase IIb trial results for REV-002 and topline Phase II trial results for Krystexxa.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I arthritis asset is 10.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 79.2%. Drugs, on average, take 8.2 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.7 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

There have been nine licensing and asset acquisition deals involving gout drugs during 2014-19. The exclusive collaboration agreement in 2019 between Horizon Pharma and HemoShear for $500m to discover and develop novel therapeutics for gout was the largest deal during the period.

to discover and develop novel therapeutics for gout was the largest deal during the period. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for gout have been in the early and midphases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase I-II, and 32% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of gout clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the gout space is dominated by completed trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of completed clinical trials for gout, with 69 trials.

AstraZeneca leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for gout.



Companies Mentioned



Ironwood

AstraZeneca

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Colchicine

Combination therapy

Prevention of chronic gout



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Uloric for Gout (January 11, 2019)

SEL-212 for Gout (April 10, 2018)

Uloric for Gout (March 12, 2018)

SEL-212 for Gout (November 7, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Uloric U-Turn: Gout Therapy Likely To Stay On Market Despite CV Safety Concern

Can A REMS Mitigate CV Risks? Avandia, Meridia Offer Point, Counterpoint

Is There A REMS In Uloric's Future? US FDA Panelists Say Yes, Agency Says Not Likely

Takeda's Uloric: CV Mortality Signal Leads US FDA To Ponder Regulatory Options



LIST OF FIGURES

Waiting For Next Regulatory Shoe To Drop For Takeda's Gout Drug Uloric



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

HemoShear, Horizon Team Up To Develop Gout Therapies

Ironwood Pulls Plug On Struggling Gout Drug Zurampic



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of gout, 2017-26

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for gout in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for gout, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for gout, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for gout, by classification

Figure 6: SEL-212 for Gout (April 10, 2018): Phase II - Chronic Gout (Refractory)

Figure 7: Uloric for Gout (March 12, 2018): Phase IIIb - CARES (CVOT)

Figure 8: SEL-212 for Gout (November 7, 2017): Phase II - Chronic Gout (Refractory)

Figure 9: Key upcoming events in gout

Figure 10: Probability of success in the gout pipeline

Figure 11: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in gout, 2014-19

Figure 12: Parent patents in gout

Figure 13: Clinical trials in gout

Figure 14: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in gout

Figure 15: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in gout

Figure 16: Trial locations in gout

Figure 17: Gout trials status

Figure 18: Gout trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of gout, 2017-26

Table 2: Marketed drugs for gout

Table 3: Pipeline drugs for gout in the US

Table 4: Uloric for Gout (January 11, 2019)

Table 5: SEL-212 for Gout (April 10, 2018)

Table 6: Uloric for Gout (March 12, 2018)

Table 7: SEL-212 for Gout (November 7, 2017)

Table 8: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 9: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2019-23



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5y6ip

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gout-market-spotlight-report-2019---astrazeneca-leads-industry-sponsors-with-the-highest-number-of-clinical-trials-for-gout-300870503.html

SOURCE Research and Markets