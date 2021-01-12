Worldwide Ibuprofen Industry to 2024 - Escalating Sales of Analgesic Drugs is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ibuprofen Market (by Product, Dosage Form, Process & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ibuprofen market is projected to reach US$7.54 billion in 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2.47%, over the period 2020-2024. The factors such as upsurge in healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of arthritis, surging incidence of cancer cases, expanding urbanization and escalating sales of analgesic drugs would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by adverse side effects and increase in the price of raw materials. A few notable trends include mounting e-commerce penetration, upswing in sports injuries, surging occurrence of chronic disorders and increasing public awareness.

The global ibuprofen market has been categorized on the basis of product, dosage form and process. On the basis of product, the global ibuprofen market can be bifurcated into United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and European Pharmacopoeia (EP). According to the dosage form, the global ibuprofen market can be split into tablets, suspension & solution and other forms such as capsules, gels and creams. Whereas, the ibuprofen market can be segmented into oral and intravenous, on the basis of process.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing demand for ibuprofen due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation and gastrointestinal events, growing research and development activities for the development of innovative drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders, heart disease, obesity, and asthma in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ibuprofen market segmented on the basis of product type, dosage form, process and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America , Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) have been analyzed.

, , (APAC) and , & (LAMEA) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Perrigo Company PLC, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Limited, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and SI Group, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Ibuprofen Manufacturers

Ibuprofen Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Downstream Vendors

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Synthesis of Ibuprofen

1.3 Uses of Ibuprofen

1.4 Types of Ibuprofen

1.5 Therapeutic Applications of Ibuprofen

1.6 Dosage of Ibuprofen in Adults & Children

1.7 Side Effects of Ibuprofen

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Industrial Production

2.2 Demand Surge for Ibuprofen

2.3 Impacts of COVID-19 on the Health & Pharmaceutical Market

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.2 Global Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Ibuprofen Market by Volume

3.4 Global Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global Ibuprofen Market by Product

3.5.1 Global United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.5.2 Global United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global European Pharmacopoeia (EP) Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.5.4 Global European Pharmacopoeia (EP) Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Ibuprofen Market by Dosage Form

3.6.1 Global Tablet Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Tablet Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 Global Suspension & Solution Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.6.4 Global Suspension & Solution Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.6.5 Global Other Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.6.6 Global Other Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Ibuprofen Market by Process

3.7.1 Global Oral Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.7.2 Global Oral Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.7.3 Global Intravenous Ibuprofen Market by Value

3.7.4 Global Intravenous Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global Ibuprofen Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Ibuprofen Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Ibuprofen Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Ibuprofen Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

4.4 LAMEA

4.4.1 LAMEA Ibuprofen Market by Value

4.4.2 LAMEA Ibuprofen Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

5.1.3 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Escalating Sales of Analgesic Drugs

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Mounting E-Commerce Penetration

5.2.2 Upswing in Sports Injuries

5.2.3 Surging Occurrence of Chronic Disorders

5.2.4 Increasing Public Awareness

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Adverse Side Effects

5.3.2 Increase in the Price of Raw Materials

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Ibuprofen Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Perrigo Company PLC

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Strides Pharma Science Limited

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 SI Group, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w74ifj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ibuprofen-industry-to-2024---escalating-sales-of-analgesic-drugs-is-driving-growth-301206348.html

SOURCE Research and Markets