Worldwide Industrial Valves Industry to 2027 - Demand for High Technology Valves Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves Market by Material Type, Valve Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $107,356.7 million in 2027, from $86,202.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Industrial valves are employed in nearly every process industry. They are mainly utilized for regulation, direction, and control of liquids, slurries, gases, vapors, and others flowing through piping systems. They are high functioning devices, manufactured using cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, various metal alloys, bronze, and many other high performing materials. A valve body mainly consists of a body, seat, and a stem, which may or may not be manufactured using a single material. Moreover, industrial valves are mainly custom designed and manufactured, as well as available as pre-designed valves as per the industry requirement. Moreover, globe valves, butterfly valves, ball valves, gate vales, plug valves, pinches valves, and check valves are widely utilized in oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemicals, and other prominent processing industries.



Development in valve automation and control technologies have contributed significantly for boosting the growth of the industrial valves market during the recent years. Automatic valves allow remote handling, which is advantageous in hazardous and remote environments of oil & gas industries, chemical industries, and power plants. In addition, standard valves can be easily upgraded using automatic actuator systems or automatic control systems, which drives the growth of industrial valves market. Furthermore, the increased investments in the oil & gas storage as well as refining infrastructure, mainly in the North America drives the requirement for industrial valves. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major importers of industrial valves from Asian and European nations.



Thus, the development of oil & gas industry in North America drives the industrial valves market growth globally. Moreover, the demand for industrial valves has significantly increased from the food & beverage industry mainly from the developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. With the surge in agriculture and a risen demand for processed food, the food & beverage processing industry has shown high growth in countries such as India, Brazil, and others. This, in turn, has created a high demand for industrial valves; thereby, driving the growth of the industrial valves industry.



However, the saturation in industrial growth in major developed countries such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and others is likely to affect the growing trend for industrial valves significantly. The demand for new industrial valves is extremely slow paced in the previously mentioned countries mainly due to the developed industrial infrastructure. This is likely to restrain the growth of industrial valves market. In addition, the trade tensions between the U.S. and China has led to newly imposed tariffs on various metals including stainless steel, aluminum, and others, which are mainly used for the manufacturing of industrial valves. This in turn results in surged production costs and a disruption in supply chain of global industrial valves industry, which is likely to restrain market growth of industrial valves globally.



On the contrary, the technological advancements in industrial valves such as implementation of automation and control technologies are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global industrial valves market.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS



The key market players profiled in the report include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI plc, Metso Corporation, and The Weir Group plc.



Many competitors in the industrial valves market adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in June 2019, Crane Co. acquired Circor International Corporation, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of flow and motion control products. It provides products such as pumps, valves, actuators, and others for industrial applications, and the acquisition has aided Crane Co. to improve its foothold in the U.S. Similarly, in August 2019, IMI plc acquired PBM Inc., which is a specialty valve manufacturer and offers a wide portfolio of industrial valves and other flow control products.



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial valves market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive industrial valves market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global industrial valves market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in Demand for Automation in Control Industrial Valves

3.5.1.2. Surge in Investments for Oil & Gas Industry in North America

3.5.1.3. Growth in Food & Beverage Processing Industry in Developing Countries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increased Tariff on Trade of Raw Materials

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Demand for High Technology Valves



Chapter 4: Industrial Valves Market, by Material Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

4.2. Cast Iron

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Steel

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Alloy Based

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Industrial Valves Market, by Valve Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Valve Type

5.2. Ball Valves

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Butterfly Valves

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Gate Valves

5.4.1. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Globe Valves

5.5.1. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Plug Valves

5.6.1. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Check Valves

5.7.1. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Diaphragm Valves

5.8.1. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Industrial Valves Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2. Oil & Power Industry

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Water & Wastewater

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Chemical

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Food & Beverage

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Industrial Valves Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 9: Company Profiles: Industrial Valves Market

9.1. Avk Holdings A/S

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. Business Performance

9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Avcon Controls Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.3. Schlumberger Ltd.

9.4. Crane Co.

9.5. Emerson Electric Co.

9.6. Flowserve Corporation

9.7. Forbes Marshall

9.8. Imi plc

9.9. Metso Corporation.

9.10. The Weir Group plc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec5x0s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industrial-valves-industry-to-2027---demand-for-high-technology-valves-presents-opportunities-301115901.html

SOURCE Research and Markets