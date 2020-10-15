|
15.10.2020 00:15:00
Worldwide Industry for Cryocoolers to 2025 - Cryocoolers in Space Applications Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryocooler Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cryocoolers are standalone devices utilized for providing cooling temperatures cryogenic levels. There are several types of cryocoolers available based upon the operating thermodynamic cycles. These cycles assist cryocoolers to attain different levels of cryogenic temperatures that are applicable to specific set of applications in plethora of industry verticals. The market growth is majorly attributed to the growing medical & healthcare services in emerging economies and the shortage of helium gas. Moreover, factors such as increased production of liquefied natural gas and increasing penetration of cryocoolers across semiconductor industry is also fuel growth in this space.
As such there has been no standardization over the range below which the temperatures are referred as cryogenic. Generally, temperatures below 100K are assumed as cryogenic across the industries. Cryocoolers are used in the transportation/storage of gases at extremely low temperatures. The incessant advancements in the field of Cryocoolers are opening a whole new range of applications in the various industrial domains.
Owing to the wide range of developments over the past 20 years has resulted in emergence of several novel applications for cryocoolers that offer various avenues for growth in the coming years. Increasing demand for cryogenic temperatures in the field of research and the improved technological innovations resulted in the rapid development of cryocoolers.
The global market for cryocoolers can be segmented based on the regenerative cryocooler into stirling, pulse tube and others, by non-regenerative cryocooler into Joule-Thomson, Brayton and Claude. Based on the temperature ranges the market is classified into 100K-300K, 50K-100K and others. The market is further classified based on the end-user industry applications into medical, transportation, power and energy, manufacturing and others. The final category of the market has been fragmented based on geographic regions encompassing Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). All these regions have been sub-categorized into eminent nations holding robust dynamics for Cryocoolers by thoroughly analyzing the applications, respective to each nation.
The report contains the most detailed and in-depth segmentation of the Cryocooler market. The global cryocooler market has been analyzed with respect to different parameters such as demand, supply and end-users.
The overall market has also been presented from the perspective of different geographical locations into standard geographic regions and key economies in the market. Competitive landscape for each of the segments is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.
Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Advanced Research Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.)
- Sunpower, Inc. (U.S.)
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cryocooler Market - Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.3. Product Benchmarking
3.4. End User Profiling
3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis
4. Cryocooler Market- Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.1.1. Rapidly growing demand for cryocoolers in defense and military sector
4.1.2. Demand for night vision cameras owing to growing anti-social activities
4.1.3. Rising need for cryocoolers for cooling of superconducting electronics, magnets and power systems
4.2. Restraints
4.2.1. Technical problems with traditional cryocoolers
4.2.2. Low efficiency in closed cycle mood and high internal losses
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Degree of Competition
5. Cryocooler Market- Strategic Analysis
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.3.1. Rise of proton therapy as an alternative cancer treatment technique
5.3.2. Cryocoolers in space applications
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis
5.5. Suppliers and Distributors
6. Cryocooler Market-By Hardware and Services
6.1. Hardware
6.1.1. Compressor
6.1.2. Cold Heads
6.1.3. Heat Dissipation Pipes
6.1.4. Power Conditioning Units
6.1.5. Others
6.2. Services
6.2.1. Technical support
6.2.2. Customer Training
6.2.3. Repairs & Refurbishment
6.2.4. Maintenance
7. Cryocooler Market - By Temperature Ranges
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 100K-300K
7.3. 50K-100K
7.4. 5K-10K
7.5. 1K-5K
7.6. Software
8. Cryocooler Market - By Regenerative Cryocooler
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Stirling
8.3. Gifford-McMahon
8.4. Pulse Tube
8.5. Others
9. Cryocooler Market - By Non-Regenerative Cryocooler
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Joule-Thomson
9.3. Brayton
9.4. Claude
9.5. Others
10. Cryocooler Market- By Application
10.1. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
10.2. Cryopumps
10.3. Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)
10.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
10.5. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks
10.6. Spectrometers
10.7. Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices
10.8. Infrared Detector
10.9. Particle Accelerators
10.10. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR)
10.11. Magnetic Separators
10.12. Transformers
10.13. Fault Current Limiter (FCL)
10.14. Electric Motors & Generators
10.15. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks
10.16. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
10.17. Others
11. Cryocooler Market - By End-Use Vertical
11.1. Military and Defense
11.1.1. Missile Guidance
11.1.2. Satellite based Surveillance
11.2. Space
11.2.1. Space Astronomy
11.2.2. Planetary Science
11.3. Medical
11.3.1. MRI System
11.3.2. Storage
11.3.3. Cryosurgery
11.4. Transportation
11.4.1. Magev Trains
11.4.2. Fleet Vehicles
11.5. Power and Energy
11.5.1. Thermal Measurement
11.5.2. Energy Storage
11.6. Manufacturing, Mining & Metal
11.6.1. Tempering
11.6.2. Shrink Fitting
11.7. Environmental
11.7.1. Ozone holes & Green House Effect
11.7.2. Pollution Monitoring
11.8. Agriculture
11.8.1. Biological Cell & Specimen
11.9. Education and Research
11.9.1. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
11.9.2. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
11.10. Others
12. Cryocooler Market, By Geography
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. U.S.
12.1.2. Canada
12.1.3. Brazil
12.1.4. Rest of Americas
12.2. Europe
12.2.1. Germany
12.2.2. Italy
12.2.3. U.K
12.2.4. France
12.2.5. Rest of Europe
12.3. Asia Pacific
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. South Korea
12.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.4. Rest of the World (RoW)
12.4.1. Middle East
12.4.2. Africa
13. Cryocooler - Market Entropy
13.1. New Product Launches
13.2. M&A, Collaborations, JVs and partnerships
14. Company Profiles
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krkl6r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-cryocoolers-to-2025---cryocoolers-in-space-applications-presents-opportunities-301152381.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit klaren Gewinnen, während der DAX sich nicht so recht für eine Tendenz entscheiden mochte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel in Rot. An den asiatischen Märkten war zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung zu erkennen.