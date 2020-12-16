Worldwide Industry for Cured-In-Place Pipes to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cured-In-Place Pipe Market by Diameter Type, by Resin Type, by Fabric Type, by Curing Type, by Weaving Type, by Coating Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report forecasts the CIPP market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of both, value and volume shipment. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for CIPP at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

There are various trenchless technologies used for pipe rehabilitation such as CIPP, SIPP, pipe bursting, and slip lining. Among all, CIPP is the most widely used technology and alone accounts for more than three-fourths of the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market. The global CIPP market grew at a healthy rate over the past five years; however, it is anticipated that the market to record a slowdown in its growth trajectory amid the pandemic. Based on the analysis of previous downturns, such as The Great Recession (2008) and other crisis/pandemics, as well as detailed discussions with industry players and experts, the publisher estimates that the trenchless technology market including CIPP business will record a minimal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CIPP market is estimated to rebound at a great pace from 2021 onwards, filling all the voids (market loss) generated due to the pandemic, ultimately driving the market to land to the value of US$ 3.0 billion in 2026.

The shrinking economy may imprint a short-term impact on the spending of municipalities and governments for infrastructure projects, leading to some delays in the market demand. However, the long-term prospect seems promising with huge growth opportunities. Aging potable and sewage water structure, increasing spending by municipalities and utilities on rehabilitation, increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless methods, and high-performance of CIPP over competing technologies are major growth drivers of the global CIPP market.

The publisher has firstly segmented the CIPP market based on the diameter type as &lessThan; 1 Foot, 1-2.5 Feet, 2.5-5.0 Feet, and >5.0 Feet. &lessThan; 1-foot diameter pipe is likely to remain the dominant segment by 2026.

The publisher's reports offer high-quality insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders, and validation and triangulation with the publisher's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to gather the data. The publisher conducted more than 20 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

