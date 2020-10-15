Worldwide Industry for Tissue Paper Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Tissue Paper Market accounted for $45.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $78.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors, the outbreak of COVID-19, and rapid urbanization. However, the availability of alternative options is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Tissue paper refers to a light crepe paper or lightweight paper which can be made from both recycled and virgin paper pulp. The main features of tissue paper include comfort, appearance, thickness, absorbency, and strength.

By product, the toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and acceptance of recycled toilet paper. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high standard of living, high disposable income, and hygiene-related awareness among people.

Some of the key players in Tissue Paper Market include Kimberly-Clark, The Procter & Gamble Company, Cascades Tissue Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, First Quality Tissue LLC, Von Drehle Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, WEPA Group, Asian Pulp & Paper, Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue SA, Essity AB, Kruger Inc., and Hengan Group.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Material Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Recycled Pulp

5.3 Virgin Pulp



6 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Yield Pulp (HYP)

6.3 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

6.4 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)



7 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Recovered Fiber

7.3 Wood Containing

7.4 Wood Free



8 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Tissue Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 20 GSM

8.3 21 GSM to 40 GSM

8.4 Above 40 GSM



9 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Ply

9.1 Introduction

9.2 1-Ply

9.3 2-Ply

9.4 3-Ply and Above



10 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Facial Tissue

10.3 Paper Napkin

10.4 Specialty and Wrapping Tissue

10.5 Pocket Tissue

10.6 Toilet Paper

10.7 Paper Towel

10.8 Kitchen Roll and Hand Towel

10.9 Medical Tissues

10.10 Folded Tissue

10.11 Wipes

10.11.1 Baby Wipes

10.11.2 General Purpose Wipes

10.11.3 Intimate Wipes

10.11.4 Cosmetic Wipes

10.12 Bathroom Tissue

10.13 Handkerchief Paper

10.14 Hygiene Tissues



11 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Packaging Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Rolls

11.3 Sheets



12 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Distribution Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Non-Store Retail

12.2.1 Teleshopping

12.2.2 Online

12.3 Store-Based Retail

12.3.1 Multi-Brand Stores

12.3.2 Departmental Stores

12.3.3 Exclusive Brand Outlets

12.3.4 Convenience Stores

12.3.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



13 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Household

13.3 Commercial

13.3.1 Hospitals

13.3.2 Airlines and Railways

13.3.3 Offices

13.3.4 Malls and Multiplexes

13.3.5 Schools and Colleges

13.3.6 Hotels



14 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launches

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Kimberly-Clark

16.2 The Procter & Gamble Company

16.3 Cascades Tissue Group

16.4 Svenska Cellulosa AB

16.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC

16.6 First Quality Tissue LLC

16.7 Von Drehle Corporation

16.8 Unicharm Corporation

16.9 WEPA Group

16.10 Asian Pulp & Paper

16.11 Sofidel Group

16.12 CMPC Tissue SA

16.13 Essity AB

16.14 Kruger Inc.

16.15 Hengan Group



