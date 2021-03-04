Worldwide Industry for Voice over 5G to 2026 - Players Include CISCO Systems, Nokia Networks and Ericsson Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Over 5G Market by Vo5G in Smartphones, Wearable Tech, IoT, Virtual Reality, Telepresence, Robotics and Teleoperation 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the Vo5G market including companies, technologies, strategies, and solutions. The report assesses the market potential and outlook for many Vo5G supported applications and services including enhancements to existing solutions as well as completely new user experiences and use case scenarios.

It also evaluates how 5G will support various next generation immersive apps and services such as virtual reality. The report includes detailed Vo5G market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments for the 2021 to 2026 period.

Select Report Findings:

Vo5G will be an essential component for next-generation apps and services

North America will be the largest regional market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

Vo5G will be a catalyst for a major shift from smartphones as the primary voice device

Voice quality gained significant ground with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) with the deployment of 4G LTE networks. Voice over 5G (Vo5G) service will build on those advancements as evolved voice systems leverage combined 5G core network elements along with IP Multimedia Systems (IMS), VoLTE enhancements, 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC), and other 5G New Radio (5GNR) 5G radio access network equipment such as smart antennas.

Advantages of Vo5G include ultra-high definition voice/audio for both voice-only calls as well as integration with applications and content such as announcements, music, conferencing, and more. Vo5G will also provide enhanced support for real-time communications including Rich Communications Services (RCS) integration.

Real-time feature/functionality will include unprecedented interactive capabilities such as real-time language translations. Many of the more advanced functions will work only in a 5GNR environment with the support of 5G core infrastructure. Consequently, there is a need for 4G/VoLTE hand-over for a relatively smooth transition from Voice over NR (VoNR) to VoLTE when crossing into service areas lacking sufficient 5GNR coverage.

Vo5G is anticipated to become increasingly more valuable to enterprise and consumer segments coincident with the growth of next-generation applications, especially those involving immersive technologies such as augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. Anytime, anywhere telepresence, holographic communications, and telepresence-based robotics are some of the key solution areas that will leverage Vo5G, and more specifically, VoNR.

Vo5G market forecasts 2021 to 2026

Understand the evolution of VoLTE to Vo5G via VoNR

Understand the importance of IMS relative to Vo5G

Identify the market drivers for Vo5G enabled apps and services

Identify high revenue Vo5G applications and services by industry

Learn how 5G benefits Virtual Reality and other immersive technologies

