Worldwide Investments Industry to 2030 - Players Include Agricultural Bank of China, Northwestern Mutual and Barclays Among Others

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global investments market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global investments market is expected to grow from $2340.57 billion in 2020 to $2624.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3631.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the investments? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Investments market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider investments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The investments market section of the report gives context. It compares the investments market with other segments of the financial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, investments indicators comparison.

Major companies in the investment market include Agricultural Bank of China; Northwestern Mutual; Barclays; JP Morgan and Bank of America.



The investment market consists of sales of investment management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manage investment related activities such as securities underwriting, stock brokerage and wealth management services. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, but fees, commissions or margins on the amounts invested. The investment industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry though some investment firms offer other financial services. The investment market is segmented into wealth management; securities brokerages and stock exchanges; and investment banking.



North America was the largest region in the global investments market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global investments market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global investments market.



Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.



Wealth management firms are increasingly offering hybrid services including standardized and personalized advices to their clients globally. The need for standardization and personalization of advice mainly arises due to growing demand for consistent and robust solutions among consumers. In this regard, wealth management firms are producing computer-driven analysis to offer standardized advisory services, while also maintaining granularity in their offerings with bespoke solutions.



Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients' inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Investments Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Investments Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Investments Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Investments Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Investments Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Investments



9. Investments Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Investments Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Investments Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Investments Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Investments Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Investments Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By Type

11.2. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By End User

11.3. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By Mode

12. Investments Market Segments

12.1. Global Wealth Management Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Asset Management; Funds, Trusts, And Other Financial Vehicles; Portfolio Management and Investment Advice

12.2. Global Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Equities Brokerage; Stock Exchanges; Bonds Brokerage; Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage; Other Stock Brokerage

12.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory; Debt Capital Markets Underwriting; Equity Capital Markets Underwriting; Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans



13. Investments Market Metrics

13.1. Investments Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Investments Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Investments Market

15. Western Europe Investments Market

16. Eastern Europe Investments Market

17. North America Investments Market

18. South America Investments Market

19. Middle East Investments Market

20. Africa Investments Market

21. Investments Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Agricultural Bank of China

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Northwestern Mutual

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Barclays

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. JP Morgan

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Bank of America

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Investments Market



23. Market Background: Financial Services Market

23.1. Financial Services Market Characteristics

23.2. Financial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Financial Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Investments Market In 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Investments Market In 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Investments Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. The Publisher



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rdjnx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-investments-industry-to-2030---players-include-agricultural-bank-of-china-northwestern-mutual-and-barclays-among-others-301248483.html

SOURCE Research and Markets