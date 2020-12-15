Worldwide Invisible Orthodontics Industry to 2025 - Players Include 3M, Align Technology and American Orthodontics

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invisible orthodontics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Invisible orthodontics refers to transparent dental devices that are used for straightening misaligned teeth and improving overbite. They include invisible or transparent aligners, ceramic and lingual braces and clear retainers. They are usually preferred by adolescents and adults to align the teeth and minimize the spaces between them. In comparison to the traditionally used orthodontics, they are more comfortable and attractive, improve chewing and require minimal maintenance. Apart from this, the novel variants do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth and prevent the decalcification of teeth and mouth sores.



The increasing prevalence of orthodontic ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising awareness regarding cosmetic and restorative dentistry among the masses is also driving the market growth. Dentists are combining tooth alignment techniques with tooth whitening and incisal composite edge bonding procedures to improve the symmetry and aesthetics of the smile. In line with this, other cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as smile makeovers, dental veneers and enamel chapping, are also being used with invisible orthodontics, thereby positively impacting its market growth.



Additionally, the adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) technology in orthodontics is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This aids in providing customizable teeth alignment solutions based on the patient's oral anatomy and facilitates the correct placement of aligners and braces. Other factors, including increasing healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce high quality and more cost-effective variants, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global invisible orthodontics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Group, K Line Europe GmbH, TP Orthodontics Inc., etc.



