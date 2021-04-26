Worldwide IT/Consumer Electronics eCommerce Industry to 2025 - Featuring Amazon, BestBuy and Walmart Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Investment in the Global IT/Consumer Electronics eCommerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study examines the global electronic commerce (eCommerce) market with a focus on North America and the information technology (IT) and consumer electronics verticals. The report delves into the macro-economic factors affecting the global retail eCommerce market, its growth during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the drivers, trends, challenges, and competition that are shifting global market dynamics.

Globally, 2020 proved to be a turbulent year for the retail industry. Businesses have had to deal with supply chain interruptions, demand disruptions, labor supply issues, and cash flow problems. In response to the pandemic, they have had to expand their touchless payment options and contactless delivery as well as completely rethink their marketing strategy. Remote work and distance learning quickly became the norm, changing consumer purchasing behaviors and catalyzing digital transformation.

This study presents a current view of the global IT/CE eCommerce market and its projected growth in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also explores growth opportunities in a post-pandemic world. The base year used for analysis is 2019 with forecasts offered through 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Information Technology (IT)/Consumer Electronics (CE) eCommerce Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Macro-economic Environment

Global and North American Nominal GDP

Global and North American Nominal GDP Per Capita

Global and North American Consumption Expenditure

Internet Penetration in Major Economies

Penetration of Retail eCommerce Sales

3. Growth Environment - Overview of the Global and North American eCommerce Market

Revenue Forecast, Global Retail eCommerce Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Retail eCommerce Market

Revenue Forecast, Global and North American B2B eCommerce Market

Number of SMBs in the United States

eCommerce Market Drivers

Revenue Forecast, Global Cross-border Retail eCommerce Market

Online Cross-border Shopper Penetration Rate

Revenue Forecast, Global and United States Retail Mobile Commerce (mCommerce) Market

4. Growth Environment - Overview of Global and North American IT/CE eCommerce Market

Key Forecast Criteria

Revenue Forecast, Global IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Global IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, North American IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market

B2B IT/CE eCommerce Market Drivers

5. Competitive Landscape of the North American IT/CE eCommerce Market

Online Behavior and Shopping

Consumer Electronics/Hardware Purchased during COVID-19

Devices Used When Shopping for Electronics

Overview of the Competitive Landscape for the North American IT/CE Retail eCommerce Marketplace

Online/eCommerce Retailers Selection Process

Brands' Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Amazon

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - BestBuy

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Walmart

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - eBay

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Newegg

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Costco

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - AliExpress

Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Wish

Competitive Landscape Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, IT/CE eCommerce Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Data-driven Personalization, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Interactive Product Visualization, 2021

List of Exhibits

