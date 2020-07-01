Worldwide Market for Medical Disposables to 2027 - Featuring Medline Industries, Abbott and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Disposables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Wound Management Products, Drug Delivery Products), by Raw Material, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical disposables market size is expected to reach USD 844.83 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising The incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market for medical disposables.



Increasing number of surgeries globally is a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Mlnlycke Health Care AB, 70.00 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. As such, medical disposable products such as hospital gowns, disposables eye gear, hand sanitizers, respiratory supplies, and sterilization supplies, which are being an essential requirement for surgical procedures, are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. For instance, as per the report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), around 390,352 surgeries were performed in Canada in 2017. Disposable products prevent the transmission of nosocomial infections to some extent owing to which surgeons consistently prefer to use disposable products over the reusable ones. Such factors are expected to boost market growth.



Increasing The incidence of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is also one of the leading factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per the CDC, about one in 25 hospital patients contracts at least one HAI every year. Non-woven disposables such as hospital gowns provide general protection against contamination and can help to lower the risk of contracting HAIs. Furthermore, they can prevent bacterial and other microbial infections from entering a patient's body. Thus, surgeons recommend patients to wear disposable gowns before medical procedures. These factors are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Medical Disposables Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, disposable masks held the largest share in 2019. This is attributed to their increasing usage due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe

Based on raw material, nonwoven material is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of hospital admissions

by end use, hospitals are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of patient admissions in hospitals for surgeries and treatments for COVID-19

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising surgical procedures and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in this region.

