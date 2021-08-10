Worldwide Microneedle Industry to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microneedle Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for microneedles should grow from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report analyzes the market trends of microneedles with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2021 to 2026). Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered, as well as market shares for leading companies.

For this report, the market has been segmented by product type, application and geography. Product types of microneedles include solid, hollow, coated, dissolving and hydrogel. The applications considered in this report include disease treatment, immunobiological administration, disease diagnosis and dermatology. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Detailed analysis of the markets in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China and India is included. For market estimates, data are provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecasts for 2026.

The Report Includes:

15 data tables and 25 additional tables

A comprehensive analysis of the current and future directions of the global market for microneedles

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for microneedles, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), industry structure, regulatory landscape, current outlook and COVID-19 impact analysis on the market for medical devices and microneedles

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , UK, Italy , France , Spain , Japan , China , India , and South Korea etc.

, , UK, , , , , , , and etc. Review of patents on microneedle array technologies by assignee and products in pipeline

Insight into the recent industry activities, competitive benchmarking of key players in the market categorized by dermatology and vaccine & drug delivery, and their growth strategies

Descriptive company profiles of the major manufacturers of microneedles within the healthcare sector, including Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), NanoPass Technologies Ltd., Candela Medical, Cutera Inc. and Cynosure Inc.

Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the wide range of existing and potential applications for microneedles, increasing demand for dermatology procedures and minimally invasive drug delivery,and the growing number of infectious diseases.

Microneedles have proved their versatility in a broad range of applications. Various trials and studies of microneedles have demonstrated their efficacy in delivering drugs or vaccines in an affordable manner, which is particularly important for developing countries. Microneedles developed for delivering biological macromolecules and immunobiological agents include solid, hollow, coated, dissolving and hydrogel types. Every type of microneedle is differentiated by needle length, which is modified to pierce the stratum corneum without rupturing nerve endings.

Microneedles are also used in drug delivery for the treatment of many diseases, including infectious diseases, which are increasing in number.

In this report, the global market for microneedles is segmented by product type, application and region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Market Insights

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Review

Product Recall

Product Pipeline

Market Trends

Future Perspective

Recent Developments

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Market

Overview

COVID-19 Crisis

Impact on Market for Medical Devices and Microneedles

Current Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Solid Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Coated Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

Hydrogel Microneedles

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Disease Treatment

Immunobiological Administration

Disease Diagnosis

Dermatology

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Microneedles by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Market Share for Drug Delivery and Vaccine Companies

Analysis of Market Share for Dermatology Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Vaccine and Drug Delivery Companies

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Debiotech Sa

Mercator Medsystems Inc.

Nanobiosciences Llc

Nanopass Technologies Ltd.

Dermatology Companies

Candela Medical

Cosmed Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

