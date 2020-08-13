Worldwide More Electric Aircraft Industry to 2025 - Shift Toward Electric Propulsion Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global More Electric Aircraft Market: Focus on System, Application, and Aircraft Type - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global More Electric Aircraft Market report by the publisher projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the global more electric aircraft market with an estimated share of 34.66% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the more electric aircraft market. The U.S. has a presence of major more electric aircraft system and technology providers such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (previously UTC), GE Aviation, Astronics, and Honeywell International.

The global more electric aircraft market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from companies such as major OEMs and aircraft system providers as well as their increasing investment for developing enhanced technological systems that support the more electric aircraft trend. Moreover, the development of technologies such as hybrid or electric propulsion, development of light, efficient, high power density generators and motors, and high-density battery for capacity are some of the factors that may propel the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the more electric aircraft during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global more electric aircraft market?

Who are the key players in the global more electric aircraft market?

What is the estimated revenue generated by the more electric aircraft market by segments (system, application, and aircraft type) in 2019, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

What are the industry trends in the global more electric aircraft market?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance more electric aircraft?

What are the major opportunities that the more electric aircraft stakeholders foresee?



Scope of the More Electric Aircraft Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the more electric aircraft market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Global More Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation

The more electric aircraft market is further segmented on the basis of system, application, aircraft type, and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report analyzes different applications that include power generation management, passenger comfort, air pressurization and conditioning, configuration management, and flight controls and operations. In the aircraft type segment, the market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, and helicopters.

The more electric aircraft market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global More Electric Aircraft Market

The key market players in the global more electric aircraft market include Boeing, Thales, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (previously UTC), TTTech Computertechnik AG, Safran, Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Honeywell International, Inc., GE Aviation, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Bombardier, Astronics, and Airbus, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Need for Light, Efficient, High-Power Density Generators and Motors

1.1.2 Focus on Optimization of Aerodynamic Structure and Engine

1.1.3 Decrease in Operational and Maintenance Cost in More Electric Aircraft

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Technological Challenges in the Electrification of Aircraft

1.2.2 Thermal Management in Electrical Systems

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Development of High-Density Battery for Capacity and Performance

1.3.2 Shift Toward Electric Propulsion

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 New Product Launch and Development

2.1.3 Merger, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industrial Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology Trends

3.2.1 Comparative Analysis of a Conventional Aircraft and More Electric Aircraft

3.2.2 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Platform for Innovation (E-HAPI)

3.2.3 Hybrid or Electric Propulsion

3.2.4 Penetration of Electrical Systems (by Aircraft Type)

3.2.5 System-on-Chip (SoC)

3.3 Future Scenarios for Aircraft Electrification

3.4 Electrical Power Demand

3.5 Patent Analysis

4 Global More Electric Aircraft Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global More Electric Aircraft Market (by System)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Power Generation System

5.3 Power Distribution System

5.4 Power Conversion System

5.5 Thermal Management System

5.6 Energy Storage

5.6.1 Batteries

5.6.2 Fuel Cells

5.6.3 Solar Cells

6 Global More Electric Aircraft Market (by Application)

6.1 Power Generation Management

6.2 Passenger Comfort

6.3 Air Pressurization and Conditioning

6.4 Configuration Management

6.5 Flight Controls and Operations

7 Global More Electric Aircraft Market (by Aircraft Type)

7.1 Commercial Aviation

7.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

7.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

7.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

7.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

7.2 Military Aviation

7.2.1 Fighter Jets

7.2.2 Transport Aircraft

7.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

7.3 Helicopters

8 Global More Electric Aircraft Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America More Electric Aircraft Market (by System)

8.2.2 North America More Electric Aircraft Market (by Aircraft Type)

8.2.3 North America More Electric Aircraft Market (by Country)

8.2.3.1 U.S.

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe More Electric Aircraft Market (by System)

8.3.2 Europe More Electric Aircraft Market (by Aircraft Type)

8.3.3 Europe More Electric Aircraft Market (by Country)

8.3.3.1 U.K.

8.3.3.2 France

8.3.3.3 Germany

8.3.3.4 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific More Electric Aircraft Market (by System)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific More Electric Aircraft Market (by Aircraft Type)

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific More Electric Aircraft Market (by Country)

8.4.3.1 China

8.4.3.2 India

8.4.3.3 Japan

8.4.3.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 Rest-of-the-World More Electric Aircraft Market (by System)

8.5.2 Rest-of-the-World More Electric Aircraft Market (by Aircraft Type)

8.5.3 Rest-of-the-World More Electric Aircraft Market (by Region)

8.5.3.1 Latin America

8.5.3.2 Middle East

8.5.3.3 Africa

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Airbus S.A.S

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Astronics Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of Astronics Corporation in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.2.3 Financials

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.3 BAE Systems

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Role of BAE Systems in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.3.3 Financials

9.3.4 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Bombardier

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Role of Bombardier in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.4.3 Financials

9.4.4 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Role of Elbit Systems Ltd. in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.5.3 Financials

9.5.4 SWOT Analysis

9.6 GE Aviation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Role of GE Aviation in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.6.3 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Honeywell International Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Role of Honeywell International Inc. in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.7.3 Financials

9.7.4 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Israel Aerospace Industries

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.8.3 Financials

9.8.4 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.9.3 Financials

9.9.4 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.10.3 Financials

9.10.4 SWOT Analysis

9.11 Rolls Royce plc

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Role of Rolls Royce plc in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.11.3 Financials

9.11.4 SWOT Analysis

9.12 Safran

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Role of Safran in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.12.3 Financials

9.12.4 SWOT Analysis

9.13 TTTech Computertechnik AG

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Role of TTTech Computertechnik AG in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.13.3 SWOT Analysis Financials

9.14 Thales Group

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Role of Thales Group in Global More Electric Aircraft Market

9.14.3 Financials

9.14.4 SWOT Analysis

9.15 The Boeing Company

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Role of The Boeing Company in Global More Electric Market

9.15.3 Financials

9.15.4 SWOT Analysis

10 Report Scope and Methodology

10.1 Scope of the Report

10.2 Global More Electric Aircraft Market Research Methodology

10.3 Assumptions and Limitations

11 Appendix



