Worldwide Online Food Delivery Industry to 2026 - Featuring DoorDash, Delivery Hero and Uber Eats Among Others

The report on the global online food delivery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global online food delivery market to grow with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on online food delivery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on online food delivery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global online food delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global online food delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing use of smartphones phones and increasing internet penetration

Online food delivery strategic alliances fintech companies, food brands, and hospitality companies

2) Restraints

Highly volatile prices of the food industry

3) Opportunities

Increasing focus on data-driven user experience optimization

Segment Covered

The global online food delivery market is segmented on the basis of service type, channel type, and mode of transaction.



The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Food App Services

Others

The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

Websites/desktop

Mobile Applications

The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

Cash on Delivery

Online

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the online food delivery market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the online food delivery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global online food delivery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Online Food Delivery Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. DoorDash

9.2.2. Delivery Hero SE

9.2.3. Zomato Pvt Ltd

9.2.4. Uber Eats

9.2.5. Deliveroo

9.2.6. GrubHub

9.2.7. OLO, Inc

9.2.8. Snapfinger, Inc.

9.2.9. Tillster, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3poowm

