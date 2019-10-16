|
16.10.2019 17:15:00
Worldwide OTT Portfolios Report 2019 Featuring Ericsson, FaceTime, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Infobip, KakaoTalk, LINE, Microsoft, Nokia, Ribbon, Skype, Telegram, Viber, Vonage, WeChat, WhatsApp, ZTE
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide OTT Portfolios: Key Offerings, Business Model Innovation, & Monetisation 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide OTT Portfolios: Key Offerings, Business Model Innovation, & Monetisation, presents a strategic analysis of multiple windows OTTs are using to; lure customers, monetise opportunities across voice, messaging, video, content, & payments, keep customers engaged, and sustain their respective achieved growths.
The Research covers OTT players' key messaging, voice & video calling, content, and various other commercial solutions, and includes detailed company profiles:
- Information on main offerings and key customers
- Investments
- Funding
- Growth trends
- Revenue
- and, Subscriber data.
This research is helpful for executives looking to explore a range of OTT offerings and their value propositions and future strategies across different markets.
Questions Answered by the Research
Q1. What is this clan of OTTs comprised of, who are not ready to budge and chewing on telco opportunities at the speed of Pac-Man? Are things set to change?
Q2. Is everything lost; Are there Opportunities to take back what originally belonged to the clan of Tele-com Service providers?
Q3. Concretely, what are those prominent OTT offerings delivered in the form of Voice, Message, Video, Content, or Commerce to billions of users every day; the variability, opportunity, challenge, & doability?
Q4. How OTT players have evolved across consumer and enterprise segments?
Q5. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?
Q6. Which segment has got the maximum attention of OTT players?
Q7. Why Telcos must act aggressively against OTTs?
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
1.1 OTTs Communication Cluster
2.0 Google
2.1 Google Voice
2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS)
2.3 How disruptive can it be?
3.0 WhatsApp
3.1 Messaging and Voice
3.2 WhatsApp for Business/ Enterprise
3.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
4.0 Facebook
4.1 Messaging
4.2 Voice Calling
4.3 Commerce and Payments
4.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
5.0 Microsoft
5.1 Skype
5.1.1 Voice Calling and Instant Messaging
5.1.2 Skype for Business (Instant messaging, Voice over IP, and Video conferencing)
5.2 Emailing
5.3 LinkedIn
5.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
6.0 Discord
6.1 Instant Messaging
6.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)
6.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
7.0 FaceTime
7.1 Video-telephony
7.2 Voice over IP (VOIP)
7.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
8.0 KakaoTalk
8.1 Instant Messaging
8.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)
8.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
9.0 LINE
9.1 Instant Messaging
9.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)
9.3 Line Pay
9.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
10.0 Telegram
10.1 Instant Messaging
10.2 Voice Calling
10.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
11.0 WeChat
11.1 Messaging and Voice
11.2 WeChat Out (Voice Calling National, International)
11.3 WeChat Pay payment services
11.4 Enterprise WeChat
11.5 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
12.0 Viber
12.1 Instant Messaging
12.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)
12.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
13.0 Vonage
13.1 Voice over IP (VoIP)
13.2 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy
