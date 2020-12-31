Worldwide Packaging Adhesives Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Arkema and Ashland Global Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging adhesives market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Packaging adhesives refer to the sticking agents that are used for binding together two or more pieces of packaging materials. Some of the common types of packaging adhesives include solvent-based, water-based and hot-melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives are used for porous or non-porous substrates, such as starch, dextrin and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), while solvent-based adhesives are used for plastic applications. Hot-melt adhesives, or hot glue, are thermoplastic-based adhesives that turn to liquid upon heating. They are primarily used for packaging cases, cartons and flexible packaging. These adhesives are manufactured using both natural and synthetic polymers, such as polychloroprene, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane and polyvinyl pyrrolidone.



Significant growth in the food and beverages (F&B) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In the F&B industry, packaging adhesives are widely used for rigid food boxes and for sealing paper cartons and cases to store various food and beverages. Furthermore, packaging adhesives find extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry to seal medical equipment for maintaining the sterility of the products and protect the medicines from bacterial contamination.



Additionally, the development of advanced water-based transparent adhesives that are used for sticking colored and clear labels on various products is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including an increasing consumer preference for sustainable compounds in packing adhesives that can be used on recyclable products, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the durability and versatility of the adhesives, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema, Ashland Global, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Paramelt B.V., Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global packaging adhesives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global packaging adhesives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaging Adhesives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Water-based Adhesives

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Solvent-based Adhesives

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hot-melt Adhesives

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Substrate Material Type

7.1 Acrylics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyurethane

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polypropylene

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

8.1 Flexible packaging

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Folding cartons

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Boxes & cases

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Labeling

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Food & Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cosmetics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Arkema

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Ashland Global

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Dymax Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 H.B. Fuller

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Jowat SE

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Paramelt B.V.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Sika AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 The DOW Chemical Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Wacker Chemie AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lze2n9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-packaging-adhesives-industry-to-2025---featuring-3m-arkema-and-ashland-global-among-others-301199613.html

SOURCE Research and Markets