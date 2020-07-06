Worldwide Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Peptic Ulcer Testing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$153.3 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of US$325.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Laboratory Tests market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$7.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Laboratory Tests segment will reach a market size of US$25.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Peptic Ulcer Testing market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Peptic Ulcer Testing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biohit Oyj

Biomerica Inc.

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Halyard Health Inc.

Kibion AB

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

Recent Market Activity

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

Heliprobe Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID Lab System

Global Competitor Market Shares

Peptic Ulcer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population

of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41



