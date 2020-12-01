Worldwide Scar Treatment Industry to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Organic Scar Treatment Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market Research Report: By Treatment Type, Scar Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing consciousness amongst people about looks and appearance, surging awareness of scar treatment amongst the masses, rapid technological advancements and innovations in scar treatment, and the rising disposable income of people in several countries, the global scar treatment market grew rapidly during the last few years and is predicted to exhibit rapid progress in the future years as well, as per the findings of the publisher.



As per a 2015 study carried out by the American Burn Association (ABA), 2,745 and 310 people died in residential fires and vehicle crash fires, respectively in that year. Further, 220 people died in various other fire accidents across the U.S. in 2015, as per the findings of the study. The rising incidence of such fire-related accidents has caused a sharp surge in the scar treatment market all over the globe.



The other important factor fueling the progress of the market is the increasing disposable income of people in many countries around the world. Moreover, people are becoming more conscious regarding their looks and appearance and are thus, spending more money on numerous skincare and grooming products. As per the findings of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the personal disposable income of the people residing in the U.S. rose from $9,002.0 billion to $12,985.8 billion from 2004 to 2014 and is further predicted to grow to $19,874.5 billion in 2024.



On the basis of treatment type, the scar treatment market is classified into topical, laser, surface, surgical, and injectable categories. Amongst these, the topical division is predicted to register the fastest and highest growth in the market in the coming years. This is credited to the easier availability and lower prices of the topical scar treatment products such as oils, gels, and creams as compared to the other scar treatment products available in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Treatment Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Scar Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.4 Analysis Period

1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Treatment Type

4.1.1.1 Topical

4.1.1.1.1 Cream

4.1.1.1.2 Oil

4.1.1.1.3 Gel

4.1.1.1.4 Gel sheet

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Surface

4.1.1.2.1 Dermabrasion

4.1.1.2.2 Chemical peeling

4.1.1.2.3 Cryosurgery

4.1.1.3 Laser

4.1.1.3.1 CO2 laser

4.1.1.3.2 Er: YAG laser

4.1.1.3.3 Pulsed-dye laser

4.1.1.3.4 Others

4.1.1.4 Injectable

4.1.1.4.1 Tissue/dermal filler injection

4.1.1.4.2 Steroid injection

4.1.1.5 Surgical

4.1.2 By Scar Type

4.1.2.1 Atrophic and acne scar

4.1.2.2 Keloid and hypertrophic scar

4.1.2.3 Contracture scar

4.1.2.4 Stretch mark

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Home-use

4.1.3.2 Hospitals

4.1.3.3 Dermatology clinics

4.1.3.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for silicone-based scar treatment products

4.2.1.2 Rising online retailing of scar treatment products

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing prevalence of skin diseases

4.2.2.2 Rising appearance consciousness among consumers

4.2.2.3 Technological advancements in scar treatment

4.2.2.4 Growing awareness among individuals for scar treatment

4.2.2.5 Surging disposable income

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Side effects of scar treatment products and therapies

4.2.3.2 High cost associated with scar treatment products

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing demand for organic scar treatment products

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

5.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

5.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

5.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

5.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

5.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

5.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

5.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

6.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

6.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

6.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

6.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

6.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

6.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

6.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Country

6.4.1 U.S. Scar Treatment Market

6.4.1.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

6.4.1.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

6.4.2 Canada Scar Treatment Market

6.4.2.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

6.4.2.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

7.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

7.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

7.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

7.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

7.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

7.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

7.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Country

7.4.1 Germany Scar Treatment Market

7.4.1.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

7.4.1.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

7.4.2 France Scar Treatment Market

7.4.2.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

7.4.2.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

7.4.3 U.K. Scar Treatment Market

7.4.3.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

7.4.3.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

7.4.4 Italy Scar Treatment Market

7.4.4.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

7.4.4.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

7.4.5 Spain Scar Treatment Market

7.4.5.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

7.4.5.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

8.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

8.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

8.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

8.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

8.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

8.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

8.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Country

8.4.1 China Scar Treatment Market

8.4.1.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

8.4.1.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

8.4.2 Japan Scar Treatment Market

8.4.2.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

8.4.2.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type

8.4.3 India Scar Treatment Market

8.4.3.1 Scar treatment market, by treatment type

8.4.3.2 Scar treatment market, by scar type



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

9.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

9.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

9.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

9.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

9.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

9.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

9.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Scar Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

10.1.1 Topical Scar Treatment Market, by Type

10.1.2 Surface Scar Treatment Market, by Type

10.1.3 Laser Scar Treatment Market, by Type

10.1.4 Injectable Scar Treatment Market, by Type

10.2 Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type

10.3 Scar Treatment Market, by End User

10.4 Scar Treatment Market, by Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments

11.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Hologic Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Candela Corporation

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Avita Medical Limited

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3.3 Key Financial Summary

12.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.4.3 Key Financial Summary

12.5 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Limited

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6 Smith & Nephew plc

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6.3 Key Financial Summary

12.7 Revitol Corporation

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8.3 Key Financial Summary

12.9 CCA Industries Inc.

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9.3 Key Financial Summary

12.10 Scarguard Labs LLC

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.11 Quantum Inc.

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.12 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.12.3 Key Financial Summary

12.13 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

12.13.1 Business Overview

12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.14 Johnson & Johnson

12.14.1 Business Overview

12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.14.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Sources and References

13.3 Related Reports



