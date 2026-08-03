03.08.2026 07:53:45

Worley Secures Engineering Services Contract With US Strategic Metals For Factory In Missouri

(RTTNews) - Worley Ltd. (WOR.AX), an Australian resource-based company for oil and metals, announced Monday that it has secured an engineering services contract with United States Strategic Metals, to support the development of their multi-metallic processing hub in Missouri, United States. The deal includes the development of a cobalt refinery and a black mass recycling process line.

Under the contract, the company will provide engineering services and procurement support within an integrated project management team to supervise the construction of the project.

The work will be led by the Louisiana branch of the company, with the help of teams from the Phoenix, US, the UK and the Global Integrated Delivery Team.

On the ASX, the shares for Worley were trading 1.61 percent higher at A$10.74.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit positivem Start -- DAX markiert Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen