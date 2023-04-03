Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 15:02:00

Worried About a Banking Crisis? Make Sure Your Retirement Account Is Set Up Properly

It's been a tough few weeks in the banking sector, and that turmoil is probably affecting your retirement accounts. High-profile bank failures and concerns about a full-on crisis are moving stocks and bonds. Consider these three steps to protect your retirement account from any retirement forces that could be causing problems.In the short term, a banking crisis is almost certain to cause volatility and drive stocks lower. Turmoil in the banking sector leads to tighter lending standards, which stunts corporate growth and consumer spending. This increases the likelihood of a recession, especially with interest rates at elevated levels. Economic uncertainty and slowing corporate growth generally send stocks lower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX schließt stark -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Montagshandel zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen