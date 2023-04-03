|
03.04.2023 15:02:00
Worried About a Banking Crisis? Make Sure Your Retirement Account Is Set Up Properly
It's been a tough few weeks in the banking sector, and that turmoil is probably affecting your retirement accounts. High-profile bank failures and concerns about a full-on crisis are moving stocks and bonds. Consider these three steps to protect your retirement account from any retirement forces that could be causing problems.In the short term, a banking crisis is almost certain to cause volatility and drive stocks lower. Turmoil in the banking sector leads to tighter lending standards, which stunts corporate growth and consumer spending. This increases the likelihood of a recession, especially with interest rates at elevated levels. Economic uncertainty and slowing corporate growth generally send stocks lower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX schließt stark -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Montagshandel zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.