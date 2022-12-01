Worried About a Bear Market? 1 Unstoppable ETF to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been tough to stomach this year, as it's experienced a roller coaster of ups and downs. Currently, the S&P 500 is down roughly 17% from its peak in early January, and it's been in and out of bear market territory over the last several months.It's unclear exactly what's in store for the market. Even the experts can't say for certain what will happen in the coming weeks or months. However, there's an ETF that could keep your money safer while still helping to supercharge your savings: an S&P 500 ETF.An S&P 500 ETF is a fund that aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index. Each ETF includes stocks from 500 of the largest and strongest U.S. companies from a wide variety of industries.