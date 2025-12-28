Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
28.12.2025 23:34:00
Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Like There's No Tomorrow
The S&P 500 index is trading near all-time highs, and its price-to-earnings ratio is near the high end of its historical range. That has investors worried about a bear market. What if you could find an investment with an above-market yield, a below-average P/E ratio, and strong operating performance?That investment would be Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Here are three reasons to buy this stock now, particularly if you are worried about a bear market.One of the core reasons to like Coca-Cola is foundational. It is one of the world's largest and best-run consumer staples makers. Consumer staples are products that consumers buy on a regular basis, regardless of what is happening on Wall Street. In fact, the necessity nature of most consumer staple products means they are normally bought even during recessions. Coca-Cola's focus is, effectively, on making liquids. Hydration is a life necessity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
