Worried About a Bear Market? Here's a Perfect Stock for You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With supply chain tensions around the globe, the war in Ukraine, and the threat of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, many investors are worried a bear market could be on the table. A bear market is generally defined as a 20% drop in the market from recent highs. Right now, the S&P 500 is down 6.5% from its highs at the start of 2022, so we are still far away from a bear market being triggered. But as investors, what the stock market did in the past should be irrelevant to you. All you should be concerned about is preparing your portfolio for the future. If you're worried about how your portfolio might do in a bear market, then you should check out InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) stock. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading