11.05.2022 16:30:00
Worried About a Correction? Buy These 2 Evergreen Dividend Stocks
If you're rattled by the market's turbulence over the last few days and not sure where to turn for a safe harbor, you aren't alone -- nor are you powerless. Though portfolios everywhere are getting a bit of a haircut, there are still a handful of stocks that just might retain their value and continue paying investors all the while. In particular, specialty commercial real estate companies have an enduring appeal thanks to their inherently narrow focus and highly reliable cash flows. Let's take a look at a pair of these businesses that are likely to keep operating as effectively as ever -- even if the market's mood is sour.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
