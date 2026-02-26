Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
27.02.2026 00:10:00
Worried About a Decline in Stocks? This Magnificent Index Fund Could Turn $300 Per Month into $1 Million.
Investors have piled into growth stocks, particularly those involved in artificial intelligence (AI), over the past three years, and that's driven the S&P 500 higher -- in fact, the index increased 78% over that time period. These days, investors are still excited about AI, but they've hesitated, on occasion, to leap into these players. Why? AI stocks -- and the stock market as a whole -- have become expensive. And investors worry that any hiccup in the AI story could spark a sell-off.In fact, in recent weeks, we've seen this happen. Concerns about potential AI spending or even AI's impact on other industries have pushed certain stocks lower. This may be a temporary situation, as earnings reports from the world's biggest AI players, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Micro Devices, show that AI demand is going strong.Still, if you're worried about a decline in stocks now or at some point down the road, there's a way to add safety and possibly million-dollar potential to your portfolio. This magnificent index fund could turn $300 per month into $1 million...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!