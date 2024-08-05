|
05.08.2024 11:56:00
Worried About a Market Correction? 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever.
If you're more nervous than usual about buying stocks these days you're not alone. From July 16 through Aug. 2, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell about 5.7% from its all-time high.The recent stock market drop is still a few points shy of an official market correction, but it's enough to make everyday investors think twice before purchasing risky growth stocks.If fear of a market correction has you biting your fingernails, consider these two dividend payers from the healthcare sector. They offer yields above 3% at recent prices. Plus, you get to keep the payments they deliver every quarter even if an unpredictable stock market blows past correction territory and completely crashes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,30
|-5,38%