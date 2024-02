Worried About a Market Correction? These 2 Defensive Vanguard Funds Are Perfect Safe Havens.

The S&P 500 is currently trading near a historic high, and there are several reasons investors may want to exercise caution right now. First, credit card debt surged to a record $1.129 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the deleterious impact of inflation on the household economies of many Americans. Eventually, this high debt level could negatively impact consumer spending in a big way.Second, economic growth is expected to cool off in the second half of the year in response to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes over the past year. Corporate earnings, in turn, may start to power down later this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel