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19.08.2026 16:46:58
Worried About a Market Crash? These 3 Stocks Beat the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2022
The stock market may be on borrowed time these days. It's been doing well, perhaps too well, given the state of the economy. Many people are struggling due to inflation and cutting back on expenses. Although the S&P 500 reaching record levels this year may indicate otherwise, there are plenty of reasons investors may want to think twice about simply buying into the rally these days.Getting out of the market, however, isn't necessarily the best option for risk-averse investors. There are stocks that may be safe investment options, even if the market does end up crashing in the near future. Three stocks that did well during the last two big crashes in 2008 and 2022 include Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Here's how well they did back then, and why they might be safe-haven investments to hang on to right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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