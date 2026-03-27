Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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27.03.2026 20:06:00
Worried About a Market Downturn? How Retirees Can Protect Their Savings in 2026.
A market downturn can happen when people least expect it. But there are several reasons why concerns may be mounting about a near-term crash.For one thing, economic conditions are shaky. Inflation remains elevated, tariffs are causing problems, and the conflict overseas has led to soaring energy and fuel costs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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