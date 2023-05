Worried About a Recession? 2 Excellent Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many economic experts (including members of the Federal Reserve) expect a mild recession this year, but patient investors have no reason to worry. In fact, history says now is a good time to buy growth stocks. The S&P 500 Growth index produced a total return of 635% over the last two decades, despite the occurrence of two recessions, outpacing the 561% return of the broader S&P 500 index.Here are two growth stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) provides customer relationship management (CRM) software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Its platform includes productivity tools for sales, service, marketing, and operations teams. It also includes solutions for content management and payments. As a whole, HubSpot's CRM suite helps businesses build and maintain lasting relationships with their customers by providing a delightful experience at every stage of the customer journey.Continue reading