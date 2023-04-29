|
29.04.2023 11:30:00
Worried About a Recession? 2 Resilient Stocks to Buy Now
High inflation and general economic woes may have been preoccupying you for a while -- and now, fears of a recession look even more likely to become a reality. The Federal Reserve recently predicted that the United States is heading for a mild one later this year.The good news is the Fed expects the recovery from that recession to start next year. So, these difficult times may not last long. Meanwhile, you can invest in companies whose growth isn't tied to the macroeconomic situation. You can find plenty of them in the world of healthcare. That's because people need their medical treatments no matter what the economy is doing. Here are two resilient healthcare stocks to buy now.These days, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is best known for its coronavirus vaccine and treatment. But the company boasts a large portfolio of drugs that treat a broad array of conditions. And right now, Pfizer is in the middle of a particularly exciting period.Continue reading
