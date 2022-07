Worried About a Recession? 3 Moves to Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While we have not technically entered a recession just yet, millions of Americans are feeling nervous about the future of the economy. In fact, around 56% of U.S. adults say they're not financially prepared for a potential recession, according to a recent survey from Insight Global.It's uncertain when or if a recession might happen. But there are a few steps you can take right now to ensure you're as prepared as possible for whenever a recession may strike.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading