Worried About a Recession? 3 Retirement Moves to Make Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For weeks now , financial experts have been sounding warnings about an incoming recession. Now to be clear, this doesn't mean doomsday is upon us, or that the economy is about to tank overnight. But there is reason to believe we may have to endure a period of less ideal economic conditions at some point in the not-so-distant future.Right now, inflation is soaring. To combat that, the Federal Reserve is implementing a series of interest rate hikes that's apt to make it increasingly more expensive for consumers to borrow. Once that happens, spending is likely to decline. And when spending declines, so does revenue for businesses, which can set the stage for layoffs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading