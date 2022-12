Worried About a Recession? Fee Income Could Be Your Port in the Storm

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, investors are beginning to worry about a potential recession. During a recession, consumers cut back on spending, workers get laid off, businesses fail, and credit losses mount. This is usually a difficult time to be invested in bank stocks.That said, many banks have different business models and some are more resilient to economic shocks than others. If we are heading into a recession, investors interested in bank stocks should take a look at Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), which earns most of its money from fee income. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading