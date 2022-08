Worried About a Recession? This Real Estate Company Is Not.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economic theme of this year has been inflation and the Fed's actions to bring it back under control. Along with rising inflation, we have seen rapid home-price appreciation, with prices rising 18%, according to the government's FHFA House Price Index. This is good news for some apartment real estate investment trusts (REITs), especially Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), which specializes in luxury urban apartments. Image source: Getty Images.Equity Residential specializes in luxury rentals for young, affluent tenants in select urban areas. These cities are characterized by a high percentage of highly-compensated knowledge workers, strong job growth, and a shortage of single-family houses for sale.