Worried About a Stock Market Correction? 1 Vanguard ETF, 1 Dividend King, and 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Now

Last Thursday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all hit all-time highs, with the Dow crossing the 40,000 level for the first time in its over-125-year-old history.The stock market has overcome myriad challenges over the past six years, including the U.S.-China trade war, COVID-19 pandemic, election uncertainty, supply chain challenges, and now inflation. Despite concerns about slowing consumer spending, Walmart beat earnings estimates last Thursday, which confirmed that consumers may be stretched, but top retailers are still putting up excellent results.Some investors may look at the state of the stock market and think that something has to eventually break given that there are so many cracks that haven't gone away. But experienced investors know that timing the market isn't a good long-term strategy since it's hard to know when to get back in once you've left.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel