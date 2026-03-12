NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
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12.03.2026 17:00:00
Worried About a Stock Market Crash? This 1 Move Will Make or Break Your Portfolio Right Now.
Many investors have been on edge for months, with concerns that an AI bubble or a weakening job market could lead to a recession. But now, amid increased political uncertainty and conflict abroad, fears about the stock market are amping up.To be clear, nobody knows what the market will do in the near term. Even the best economists in the world cannot guarantee that a market crash or recession will or will not occur in the coming months.However, no matter what happens with the market, there's one crucial move all investors should make right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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