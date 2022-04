Worried About a Stock Market Sell-off? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some investors may understandably be concerned about the stock market potentially crashing. After all, it's been volatile ever since inflation started rearing its head late in 2021. That led the Federal Reserve to talking about interest rate increases to try and tame price increases in the real economy. If you are looking for stocks that can hold up well during a stock market crash, Target (NYSE: TGT) and Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) can fit the bill. The two are selling at inexpensive valuations, which could stop them from falling as much as the many stocks that sell more dearly. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading