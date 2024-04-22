|
Worried About a Tiny 2025 COLA? This Is the Smallest One Social Security Has Ever Paid
If you've been keeping tabs on Social Security, you may be aware that recipients got a 3.2% boost to their benefits at the start of 2024. But given that 2023's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, came in at 8.7%, that 3.2% raise read like a disappointment for a lot of seniors.Meanwhile, based on inflation readings to date, 2025's Social Security COLA is looking to be smaller than 2024's. It's too soon to narrow down an exact number, since COLAs are based on third quarter inflation data. But initial projections are calling for a less generous boost in the coming year.In fact, at one point this year, experts were predicting a 2025 Social Security COLA of just 1.75%. And while that estimate has wiggled upward since, next year's boost may leave a good number of seniors reeling. But even if that 1.75% figure ends up being accurate, it wouldn't be the smallest Social Security COLA on record -- not by far.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
