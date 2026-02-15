Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.02.2026 13:05:00

Worried About AI Stock Prices? This Beaten-Down Alternative Is Potentially the Smarter Bet

Are you worried about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble? You're not alone if you are. Fears abound in the media that AI stocks are going through the same cycle internet stocks did during the dot-com boom and crash in the late 90s and early 2000s.AI stocks have generated incredible returns over the past three years but it's always a good idea to hedge your bets.And the business I want to talk about today is a consumer discretionary company has absolutely nothing to do with AI, so it ought to make a solid hedge against it and allow you to profit from what seems to be the company's recovery from two years of struggle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten