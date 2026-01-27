Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.01.2026 12:11:00
Worried About AI Stock Valuations? This REIT Trades at a Fraction of the Price.
There's no denying it -- artificial intelligence (AI) is the most transformative technological revolution in recent times. And it's likely that investing in AI will be a major creator of wealth for many people.However, there are other ways to invest in AI besides the chipmakers, software developers, and generative AI companies. One that many investors overlook is data centers, which provide the infrastructure that makes AI possible. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is the largest data center owner in the market, and its stock is worth a closer look right now -- especially considering some of the high valuations in other types of AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
