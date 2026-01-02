Ai Holdings Aktie
Worried About an AI Bubble? Buy This Tech Stock in 2026.
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been driving some of the biggest gains in the stock market in recent years. A report from JP Morgan Asset Management found that ever since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of S&P 500 returns. Major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in high-powered chips and vast data centers to build the infrastructure of AI, which they hope will lead the next transformative wave of innovation and economic growth.But in the past few months, some investors have turned skeptical about the AI stock story. In August 2025, an MIT study was published showing that 95% of generative AI projects at businesses failed to deliver a measurable return on investment. This MIT study was a potential warning sign to investors. If businesses can't figure out how to use AI to make money, save money, or be more productive and efficient, all of this AI capital expenditure (capex) spending by these major tech companies might not pay off, and would be halted.Some investors are concerned that AI companies are spending too much on capital expenditures for AI, that AI is not demonstrating enough clear real-world use cases and profitable product opportunities, and that the expected returns on all of this AI capex might not arrive. The AI boom might turn into an AI bubble.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
