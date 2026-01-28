Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 12:30:00

Worried About an AI Bubble in 2026? 1 Smart ETF to Buy Right Now.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) may have set records early in 2026, but nearly one-third of investors feel pessimistic about the market's next six months, according to the most recent weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.Some of this pessimism may stem from fears of a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. To be clear, there are no guarantees that an AI-related bear market or recession is coming.It is likely, though, that the market will experience a pullback eventually, regardless of what's happening in the AI industry. Stock prices can't keep rising forever, and it's wise to take steps now to ensure your portfolio is prepared to weather a downturn. And there's one ETF that could be an especially smart buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 633,00 -0,38% Ai Holdings Corp
NOW Inc When Issued 12,50 0,81% NOW Inc When Issued